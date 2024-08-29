Dow Scores Record Close as Nvidia Drags Nasdaq

The Dow picked up its fourth win in the last five trading days, adding 243 points and scoring another record close. Strong GDP data helped to boost the blue-chip index, as Wall Street fought the whole day to overcome a negative post-earnings reaction from chip mega cap Nvidia (NVDA).

The weight of NVDA's gap lower proved too much for the Nasdaq, sending the tech-heavy index into the red later in the day, while the S&P 500 finished flat. Looking ahead, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, is due out tomorrow.

Oil Prices Jump Amid Global Supply Worries

Libya's crude supply issues helped oil price steady Thursday, while U.S. crude inventories saw a smaller-than-expected draw. For the session, October-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.39, or 1.9%, to close at $75.91 per barrel.

Gold prices bounced after posting back-to-back losses, marking their 32nd all-time high of the year, as investors parsed multiple geopolitical issues and their implications for the precious metal. Gold for December delivery added $22.50, 0.8%, to settle at $2,558.60 per ounce for the session, but earlier traded as high as $2,562.20.

