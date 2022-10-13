Markets
Dow Scores Best Day Since November 2020 Amid Massive Rally

The major benchmarks scored big wins on Thursday, though earlier in the session, all three slipped to their lowest levels since 2020 due to September's hotter-than-expected consumer price index (CPI), which revealed inflation is up 8.2% year-over-year. The Dow added 827 points and logged its best day since November 2020, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored solid gains of their own, with all three major indexes nabbing their first win in seven sessions

Bank and energy names were responsible for a large portion of these gains, but Big Tech and chip stocks also rallied. Though today's CPI reading may lead to a more hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve down the line, many on Wall Street might be speculating that inflation will soon reach its peak.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Applied Materials stock surged despite a sales warning.
  • Checking in with PNC Financial stock before its quarterly report.
  • Plus, CVX flashing bull signal; why KSS fell earlier; and DPZ's post-earnings pop.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 30,038.72 ) added 827.9 points, or 2.8% for the day. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) led the gainers, adding 5.6%. No blue-chip stocks settled lower.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,669.91) rose 92.9 points, or 2.6% for the day. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 10,649.15) gained 232.05 points, or 2.2% for the session.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 31.94) dropped 1.6 points, or 4.9% for the session.

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Netflix's (NFLX) ad-supported version will be available in the U.S. on Nov. 3 for $6.99 per month, with commercials playing before and during content. (CNBC)
  2.  Apple (AAPL) has partnered up with Goldman Sachs (GS) to offer a savings account to its cardholders, as the tech giant expands into financial services.(MarketWatch)
  3. Blue-chip stock's flashing bull signal has never been wrong. 
  4. Hot inflation data weighed on Kohl's stock this morning.
  5. Domino's Pizza stock surged after a revenue beat.

Oil Prices Snap Losing Streak on EIA Data

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday to snap their three-day losing streak. Boosting black gold was a weekly drop in distillate supplies of almost 5 million barrels, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. November-dated crude added $1.84, or 2.1%, to close at $89.11 per barrel.

Meanwhile, gold prices settled lower, following the hotter-than-expected inflation data. December-dated gold shed 50 cents, or less than 0.1%, to close at $1,677 an ounce, and traded as low as $1,648.30 earlier in the session.

