DOW & SCGC Ink MOU to Transform 200KTA of Plastic Waste

Dow Inc. DOW and SCG Chemicals ("SCGC") recently signed a first-of-its-kind memorandum of understanding (MOU) circularity collaboration in Asia Pacific to convert 200KTA of plastic waste into circular products by 2030.



The partners plan to expedite value chain technology development in order to enable recycling via both mechanical recycling (MR) and advanced recycling (AR), as well as transform a greater spectrum of plastic waste into high-value products.



The early steps are intended to form a value-growth collaboration with current suppliers for post-consumer recycled materials, as well as create waste sorting, MR and AR technology solutions in Thailand. The phases aim to establish a healthy materials ecosystem in Southeast Asia. This ecosystem will eventually enable better plastic waste collection and recycling.



The parties anticipate that subsequent phases of the collaboration will include sourcing of plastic waste feedstocks in Southeast Asia, including potential expansion into other parts of the regions like Mainland China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand.



The deal will allow both companies to play a vital role in promoting greater circularity in the region by leveraging DOW's complementary portfolio, research and development capabilities, and technology licensing, Dow noted.



On the first-quarter call, Dow said that demand in key end-use markets such as packaging, mobility and energy applications are trending higher sequentially, which is in sync with its expectations at the beginning of the year.



The company expects its high-value organic growth investments and advantaged portfolio to allow it to deliver earnings growth and increased shareholder value as the economic recovery gains strength. This provides DOW with the financial flexibility to advance its Decarbonize and Grow and Transform the Waste strategies, which are expected to deliver more than $3 billion in underlying earnings improvement annually by 2030.

