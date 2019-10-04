Dow Rises as Payrolls Report Eases Recession Fears

The U.S. added 136,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a 50-year low.

8:31 a.m. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures turned positive as the September jobs report showed a drop in the unemployment rate, which helped offset lower-than-predicted payroll growth.

Dow futures have gained 70 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures are advanced 0.2%, and Nasdaq Composite futures have risen 0.4%. All three were negative before the announcement.

If investors were hoping to get a definitive answer about the state of the U.S. economy from the September payrolls report, they must be disappointed. The U.S. added 136,000 jobs last month, fewer than the 145,000 predicted by economists according to FactSet, but not disappointing enough to confirm recession fears. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell to 3.5%, better than estimates for 3.7%.

