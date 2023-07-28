Dow Resumes Rally to Close Out Another Winning Week

The Dow bounced back from snapping its win streak on Friday, adding 176 points as it registered its 14th gain in 15 sessions. The blue-chip benchmark also marked its third-straight weekly win alongside the S&P 500, which settled higher as well. The Nasdaq notched a triple-digit gain and weekly win of its own, thanks to earnings and a softer-than-expected personal consumption expenditures price (PCE) index for June.
5 Things to Know Today
- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the sale of a second opioid overdose reversal drug that does not require a prescription. (CNBC)
- Higher prices helped Procter & Gamble (PG) report a fiscal fourth-quarter profit win. (MarketWatch)
Oil Scores 5th-Straight Weekly Win
Oil prices settled higher on Friday as fears of the global economy slowing down eased, which helped the commodity score a fifth-straight weekly gain. September-dated gold rose 49 cents to settle at $80.58 per barrel. For the week, oil prices added 4.6%.
Gold moved higher as the U.S. dollar took a breather on cooler-than-expected inflation data. August-dated gold rose $14.70, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,999.90 an ounce, but lost 0.3% this week.
