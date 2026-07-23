Dow Reports Net Income In Q2

(RTTNews) - Dow (DOW) reported second quarter GAAP net income of $802 million compared to a loss of $801 million, last year. GAAP profit per share was $0.99 compared to a loss of $1.18. Operating EBIT was $1.6 billion, up $1.7 billion year-over-year, primarily driven by higher prices as well as the self-help initiatives. Operating profit per share was $1.44, compared to a loss of $0.42.

Net sales were $12.1 billion, up 20% year-over-year, reflecting increases in all operating segments and regions. Volume decreased 1% year-over-year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Dow shares are up 3.49 percent to $32.32.

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