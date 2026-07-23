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Dow Reports Net Income In Q2

July 23, 2026 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dow (DOW) reported second quarter GAAP net income of $802 million compared to a loss of $801 million, last year. GAAP profit per share was $0.99 compared to a loss of $1.18. Operating EBIT was $1.6 billion, up $1.7 billion year-over-year, primarily driven by higher prices as well as the self-help initiatives. Operating profit per share was $1.44, compared to a loss of $0.42.

Net sales were $12.1 billion, up 20% year-over-year, reflecting increases in all operating segments and regions. Volume decreased 1% year-over-year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Dow shares are up 3.49 percent to $32.32.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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