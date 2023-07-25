News & Insights

US Markets
DOW

Dow reports lower quarterly profit on weak demand

Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

July 25, 2023 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Adds details on results and background paragraph 2 onwards

July 25 (Reuters) - Dow Inc DOW.N reported a lower second-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by lower prices of its products and weak sales volumes.

Manufacturing activity in the United States and Europe continued to decline during the reported quarter as interest rate hikes from central banks forced customers to take a disciplined approach towards spending.

Exports from China in June fell the most in three years since the onset of the pandemic, pointing towards an ailing global economy.

Dow's net sales during the quarter fell to $11.4 billion from $15.7 billion due to slower macroeconomic activity, the company said.

The company posted a net income of $501 million, or 68 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with $1.68 billion, or $2.26 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.