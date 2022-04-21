US Markets
DOW

Dow reports higher profit on strong demand

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Chemicals maker Dow Inc reported a higher first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by stronger product prices as supplies remained tight amid robust demand.

April 21 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker Dow Inc DOW.N reported a higher first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by stronger product prices as supplies remained tight amid robust demand.

Net income attributable to Dow stockholders rose to $1.57 billion, or $2.11 per share, compared with $991 million, or $1.32 per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular