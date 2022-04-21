Dow reports higher profit on strong demand

April 21 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker Dow Inc DOW.N reported a higher first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by stronger product prices as supplies remained tight amid robust demand.

Net income attributable to Dow stockholders rose to $1.57 billion, or $2.11 per share, compared with $991 million, or $1.32 per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

