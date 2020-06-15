Dow Recovers With 150-Point Win

The Dow recuperated from this morning's 700-point decline, slowly rising to end with a 150-point win, despite renewed fears surrounding a spike in COVID-19 cases. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also clawed their way to modest daily wins on a Federal Reserve announcement that it would buy individual corporate bonds. A similar announcement helped dig markets out of their March trough as well. Today's update extends on this program, indicating the central bank's continued support of credit markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 25,763.16) tacked on 157.6 points, or 0.6% for the day. Raytheon Technologies (RTX) lead the charge, rising 2.6%, while Merck & Co (MRK) paced the losers after it fell 3%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,066.59) rose 25.3 points, or 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 9,726.02) added 137.2 points, or 1.4%.

Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 34.40) fell 1.7 points, or 4.7%, for the day.

There are no earnings to report today

OPEC Production Cut Compliance Fuels Oil Rebound

Oil prices also managed to recover by the close, fueled by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members' compliance with a production cut deal, despite the renewed COVID-19 fears. Today, July-dated crude rose 86 cents, or 3%, to settle at $37.12 per barrel.



Gold, meanwhile, finished lower, even as the U.S. dollar softened. Gold for August delivery fell $10.10, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,727.20 per ounce on the day.





