Dow Rallies Amid Stimulus Package Hopes

The Dow bounced back today, after turning in its third-worst session of all time on Monday. The blue-chip index finished over 1,000 points higher, after the White House reportedly backed a stimulus package of $850 billion in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Plus, investors were encouraged by the Fed's decision to buoy the commercial paper market and boost liquidity with short-term funding. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both joined the Dow with gains of over 5.5%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 21,237.31) finished 1,048.8 points, or 5.2% higher for the day. Dow Inc (DOW) paced the 27 winners with a 20.9% win, while Boeing (BA) led the three laggards with a 3.2% drop.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 2,529.19) added 143.1 points, or 6%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 7,334.78) gained 430.2 points, or 6.2%.
The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 75.91) lost 6.8 point, or 8.2%.
5 ITEMS ON OUR RADAR TODAY
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the Trump Administration was considering sending direct payments to Americans to help corral the economic struggles from coronavirus. Specifics were not disclosed, but a timeline of two-three weeks was established. (MarketWatch)
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) showed job openings rising in January, snapping a two-month skid. While this signals a strong labor market to kick off 2020, it does not yet include the disruptions COVID-19 have caused to the job economy. (Reuters)
Oil Tumbles, Gold Snaps Skid
Oil slid again today, and more declines are expected to follow as Saudi Arabia and Russia continue their battle for market share. April-dated crude fell $1.75, or 6.1%, to trade at $26.95 per barrel. This marks black gold’s lowest level since February 2016.
Gold turned in a win, snapping a five-day skid thanks to the Fed's decision to establish a commercial paper-funding facility to improve liquidity. April-dated gold futures rose $39.30, or 2.6%, to trade at $1,525.80.
