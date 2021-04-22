US Markets
Dow quarterly profit rises on higher prices for chemicals

Arathy S Nair
Sahil Shaw
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Rebecca Cook / Reuters

April 22 (Reuters) - Dow Inc DOW.N reported a 69% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as prices for its chemicals used in plastics and packaging rose on the back of tighter supply and higher demand.

The company posted a net operating income, which excludes certain items, of $1.02 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of $607 million, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

