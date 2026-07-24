Dow Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on Cost Actions and Portfolio Shift

Dow Inc. DOW used its second-quarterearnings callto emphasize cost actions, portfolio changes and disciplined execution as management focuses on improving earnings durability. The company highlighted stronger pricing, margin recovery and cash generation while acknowledging continued market volatility.

Management also provided a cautious third-quarter outlook, pointing to polyethylene margin pressure and seasonal factors while expecting additional benefits from restructuring and productivity initiatives.

DOW Advances Cost and Portfolio Actions

CEO Karen Carter said that Dow is focused on three priorities: targeted growth, improving portfolio competitiveness and maintaining balanced capital allocation. Carter emphasized using the company’s global assets and customer relationships to strengthen long-term competitiveness.

DOW reported second-quarter operating EPS of $1.44, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. Revenues of $12.09 billion slightly surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.04 billion.

Dow Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dow Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

The company said self-help efforts generated more than $300 million of benefits during the quarter. Management increased expected in-year benefits from these actions to more than $1.3 billion.

Dow Sees Strength in Key Markets

Dow’s second-quarter sales increased 20% year over year, supported by higher prices across regions. Operating EBITDA was $2.3 billion, while operating EBIT improved significantly from the prior-year period.

The company’s Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment was a major contributor, with sales rising 27% year over year to $6.4 billion. Dow attributed this improvement to higher polyethylene prices and stronger integrated margins.

Dow noted that data center demand remains a growth area, particularly for thermal management solutions and Industrial Solutions products. Carter highlighted opportunities in electronics, mobility and specialty applications.

DOW Details Third-Quarter Outlook

CFO Jeffrey Tate said that Dow expects third-quarter EBITDA of approximately $1.7 billion. The outlook indicates anticipated polyethylene margin compression following June price changes and typical seasonal patterns after strong second-quarter demand.

Management expects about $130 million of sequential benefits from self-help actions during the third quarter. These gains are expected to offset planned maintenance and the absence of certain second-quarter benefits.

Dow also highlighted risks from geopolitical tensions, logistics constraints and uneven regional demand. The company said market conditions remain volatile, particularly due to ongoing disruptions affecting energy and feedstock markets.

Dow Builds Specialty Growth Platforms

Dow said it is reshaping the silicones business by reducing higher-cost upstream capacity and expanding downstream opportunities. The company expects the Barry, U.K. siloxanes shutdown to provide a $60 million EBITDA uplift in the second half of 2026.

Management said specialty silicones investments are focused on faster-growing markets, including electric vehicles, consumer electronics, healthcare and data centers. Carter noted that these downstream markets are expected to deliver stronger returns.

The company also discussed its Dow Coolant Care Network, which supports data center thermal management needs. Management views the offering as a way to expand both revenue opportunities and service capabilities.

DOW Addresses Analyst Concerns

A Morgan Stanley analyst asked about the Alberta project and whether Dow could bring in a partner. Carter said that the company remains focused on completing the project while staying disciplined on returns.

A JPMorgan analyst questioned the timing of cost savings and capital allocation priorities. Tate said that debt reduction remains the first priority, with share repurchases not expected during 2026.

Analysts also questioned polyethylene assumptions. Carter said that improving oil prices, declining inventories and stronger order activity could provide upside if current market conditions continue.

Dow Focuses on Financial Flexibility

Dow confirmed that it is prioritizing balance sheet strength, maintaining approximately $14 billion in liquidity and directing excess cash toward deleveraging. Management noted that there are no substantive debt maturities until 2029.

The company expects working capital actions to release more than $500 million in the second half of 2026. Management also confirmed progress from restructuring efforts, including implemented role reductions and site transformation initiatives.

Carter said that Dow’s approach remains centered on improving productivity, strengthening its asset base and focusing investment on attractive markets. The company continues to position its actions around longer-term competitiveness.

Zacks Signals Point to a Mixed Setup

DOW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that the stock’s earnings estimate revision trends are currently consistent with a neutral outlook. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings expectations following new company information. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of B and VGM Score of B, while its Growth Score is C and Momentum Score is F. Zacks Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank by evaluating value, growth and momentum characteristics, with stronger scores indicating more favorable attributes.

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