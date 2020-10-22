US Markets
Dow profit nearly halves as pandemic weighs on demand

Dow Inc reported a 44.6% drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday due to lower demand for its chemicals from consumer durables and construction industries reeling under a COVID-19-induced economic slowdown.

Net operating profit, which excludes certain items, fell to $376 million, or 50 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $679 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

