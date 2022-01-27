Dow profit more than doubles on higher prices

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Dow Inc's DOW.N fourth-quarter profit more than doubled on Thursday, helped by higher prices for its chemicals.

The company's net operating income, which excludes certain items, rose to $1.6 billion, or $2.15 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $607 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

