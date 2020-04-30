US Markets
Dow profit falls on lower prices, coronavirus-led slowdown hurts demand

Taru Jain Reuters
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Dow Inc posted a drop in adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday as a fall in crude prices hurt selling prices for its chemicals, while demand for some of it products were hammered by a fall in industrial activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Net operating income, which excludes certain items, fell to $439 million, or 59 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $729 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

