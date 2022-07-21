Dow profit falls as inflation, China lockdowns hit demand

US Markets
Chemicals maker Dow Inc reported a fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as surging inflation and COVID-19 lockdowns in China dented demand for its products.

July 21 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker Dow Inc DOW.N reported a fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as surging inflation and COVID-19 lockdowns in China dented demand for its products.

Dow's chemicals, used in a wide range of products including food packaging, mattresses, textiles and electronics, suffered a slowdown in orders from the key Chinese market as Beijing imposed widespread restrictions to contain COVID-19 flare-ups.

Volumes at two of the company's three main businesses declined in the quarter, while a stronger dollar also weighed on net sales. Overall, Dow's net sales increased about 13% to $15.66 billion.

Net income to Dow stockholders fell to $1.68 billion, or $2.26 per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with $1.93 billion, or $2.51 per share, a year ago.

