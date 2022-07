Dow profit falls as inflation, China lockdowns hit demand

July 21 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker Dow Inc DOW.N reported a fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as surging inflation and COVID-19 lockdowns in China dented demand for its products.

Net income to Dow stockholders fell to $1.68 billion, or $2.26 per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with $1.93 billion, or $2.51 per share, a year ago.

