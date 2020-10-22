US Markets
Dow profit beats as demand picks up from pandemic lows

Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Dow Inc beat third-quarter profit expectations on Thursday, helped by a pickup in demand for its chemicals used in consumer durables and construction materials as well as cost cuts.

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Dow Inc DOW.N beat third-quarter profit expectations on Thursday, helped by a pickup in demand for its chemicals used in consumer durables and construction materials as well as cost cuts.

Consumer spending on big-ticket items such as furniture, appliances and vehicles, key markets where Dow has significant exposure, has gained momentum from its pandemic-induced downturn.

The company's overall volume fell 1% from a year earlier, but rose 9% from the prior quarter.

However, restructuring-related charges pushed Dow to post a net loss of $25 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of $333 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 50 cents, higher than 33 cents estimated by analysts.

Revenue came in at $9.71 billion, also beating estimates of $9.53 billion.

