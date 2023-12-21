Dow Posts 322-Point Gain as Santa Claus Rally Resumes

Yesterday's breather was short-lived, as Wall Street once again resumed its Santa Claus rally. The Dow and Nasdaq both popped triple digits, while the S&P 500 posted a modest rise with help from semiconductor stocks. Meanwhile, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) reversed its gains after hitting its highest level in a month.
- Options traders eye surging CarMax stock.
- Streaming stocks slide amid M&A buzz.
- Plus, looking past Christmas; MU's strong forecast; and more upside for CAVA.
5 Things to Know Today
- This year wasn't the best for commodities, despite gold's record highs. (MarketWatch)
- China has banned the export of some rare-earth technologies, which will make it more difficult for the U.S. to get hands on raw materials. (Reuters)
- What's on tap for the last week of 2023.
- Analysts target Micron stock after earnings.
- Cava stock earned yet another upgrade.
Oil Prices Fall for First Session in Four
Oil prices fell after three-straight days of gains, after Angola’s decision withdraw its membership from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February delivery dropped 33 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $73.89 a barrel.
Gold prices rose today, with February-dated gold futures rising $3.60, or 18 cents%, to settle at $2,051.30 per ounce.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.