Dow Posts 322-Point Gain as Santa Claus Rally Resumes

Yesterday's breather was short-lived, as Wall Street once again resumed its Santa Claus rally. The Dow and Nasdaq both popped triple digits, while the S&P 500 posted a modest rise with help from semiconductor stocks. Meanwhile, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) reversed its gains after hitting its highest level in a month.

Options traders eye surging CarMax stock.

eye surging CarMax stock. Streaming stocks slide amid M&A buzz .

. Plus, looking past Christmas; MU's strong forecast; and more upside for CAVA.

5 Things to Know Today

This year wasn't the best for commodities, despite gold's record highs. (MarketWatch)

China has banned the export of some rare-earth technologies, which will make it more difficult for the U.S. to get hands on raw materials. (Reuters) What's on tap for the last week of 2023. Analysts target Micron stock after earnings. Cava stock earned yet another upgrade.

Oil Prices Fall for First Session in Four

Oil prices fell after three-straight days of gains, after Angola’s decision withdraw its membership from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February delivery dropped 33 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $73.89 a barrel.

Gold prices rose today, with February-dated gold futures rising $3.60, or 18 cents%, to settle at $2,051.30 per ounce.

