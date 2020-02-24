Dow plunges more than 800 points as pandemic fears rise
Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrials fell more than 800 points within minutes of the market open on Monday as investors scurried to safer assets after a surge in coronavirus cases outside China stoked fears of a bigger impact to global growth.
The benchmark S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, while the blue-chip Dow slipped below its 100-day moving average, all closely watched indicators of momentum.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 589.48 points, or 2.03%, at the open to 28,402.93.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 80.14 points, or 2.40%, at 3,257.61. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 388.15 points, or 4.05%, to 9,188.44 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))
