Dow Pivots Lower, "Black Gold" Nears $90

September 12, 2023 — 04:27 pm EDT

September 12, 2023 — 04:27 pm EDT

The Dow gave back a triple digit win today, halting a three-day win streak in the process. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished in the red as well -- the latter notching a triple-digit loss -- while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) snapped a three-day losing streak. Front-month crude prices reached as high as $89 per barrel today, while investors are anxious ahead of tomorrow's inflation data.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Watch this software stock later this week.
  • Biotech stock bucks broad market choppiness.
  • Plus, an energy stock to target; and two analyst notes to monitor.

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Apple (AAPL) event unveils the new iPhone, Watch, and more. (MarketWatch)
  2. Another Big Tech titan is in the spotlight for a very different reason. (Reuters)
  3. Buy the dip on this energy stock.
  4. Downgrade drags solar stock
  5. Analyst sets lofty target for Cintas stock.

More on Oil's Big Day

Oil prices finished at a 2023 high today, fueled by supply shortfall hopes brought on by output cuts. Crude for October delivery added $1.55, or 1.8%, to settle at $88.84 per barrel for the day, the highest close since Nov. 11.

Gold prices pulled back amid a stronger greenback. December-dated gold lost $12.10, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,935.10 an ounce for the day. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

