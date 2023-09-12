Dow Pivots Lower, "Black Gold" Nears $90

The Dow gave back a triple digit win today, halting a three-day win streak in the process. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished in the red as well -- the latter notching a triple-digit loss -- while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) snapped a three-day losing streak. Front-month crude prices reached as high as $89 per barrel today, while investors are anxious ahead of tomorrow's inflation data.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Watch this software stock later this week.

later this week. Biotech stock bucks broad market choppiness.

bucks broad market choppiness. Plus, an energy stock to target; and two analyst notes to monitor.

5 Things to Know Today

More on Oil's Big Day

Oil prices finished at a 2023 high today, fueled by supply shortfall hopes brought on by output cuts. Crude for October delivery added $1.55, or 1.8%, to settle at $88.84 per barrel for the day, the highest close since Nov. 11.

Gold prices pulled back amid a stronger greenback. December-dated gold lost $12.10, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,935.10 an ounce for the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.