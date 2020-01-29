US Markets

Dow operating profit drops on lower prices, sees recovery in 2020

Dow Inc reported a 27% fall in fourth-quarter operating profit on Wednesday as lower prices squeezed margins, but the chemicals maker pointed to a recovery in demand this year on the back of easing trade tensions.

