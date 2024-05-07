Dow on Longest Winning Streak of the Year

Stocks were all over the place today, as investors weighed cooling bond yields with a sharp post-earnings move from Walt Disney (DIS). Despite the blue-chip's drawdown, the Dow logged a fifth-straight win and is now on its longest win streak since December. The S&P 500 pared healthier gains to finish just above breakeven, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq pivoted into the red at the close. Despite today's choppiness, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged its fourth loss in the last five sessions.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Prices Bounce from Mid-March Lows

Oil prices finished lower, but bounced off their lowest mark since mid-March. This pop came after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak implied a raise in crude product from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+). June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 10 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $78.38 a barrel.

Gold prices, meanwhile, moved higher. June-dated gold futures added $22.60 to trade at $2,331.20 per ounce, at last check.

