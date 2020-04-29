Dow, Oil Close With Strong Wins

The Dow marked a healthy session, up over 530 points, as investors cheered upbeat trial data from Gilead Science's (GILD) potential coronavirus treatment. In fact, all three major indexes managed to hold on to this morning's optimism, after the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) April meeting statement said that interest rates will remain near zero. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also stated the Fed is prepared to use its full range of tools to offset the economic headwinds triggered by coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 24,633.86) rose 532.3 points, or 2.2%. American Express (AXP) topped the charts with a 9% win, while Walmart (WMT) finished at the bottom with a 3.4% loss.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 2,939.51) gained 76.1 points, or 2.7% for the day, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,914.71) tacked on 307 points, or 3.6% for the day.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 31.23) fell 2.3 points, or 7% for the day.

5 Items on Our Radar Today

Oil Rebounds, Gold Falls Once Again

Oil futures logged their first gain in the last three sessions with news of countries easing lockdown restrictions that have encroached on energy demand. June-dated crude rose $2.72, or 22%, to settle at $15.06 a barrel.

Gold futures finished lower today for the fourth straight session, though it did move higher in after hours trading following the Fed's statement. Gold for June delivery fell $8.80, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,713.40 an ounce.

