Dow (NYSE:DOW) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. Having said that, after a brief look, Dow (NYSE:DOW) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Dow, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = US$2.9b ÷ (US$60b - US$11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Dow has an ROCE of 6.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 7.7%.

NYSE:DOW Return on Capital Employed May 10th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dow compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Dow here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about Dow, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 8.6% two years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Dow becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Dow's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Dow is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Since the stock has skyrocketed 116% over the last year, it looks like investors have high expectations of the stock. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Dow and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

