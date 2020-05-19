Dow Nosedives Nearly 400 Points, Nasdaq Snaps Win Streak

Yesterday's broad-market optimism was short-lived, as the Dow plodded through a day in the red before bottoming out with a 390 point drop at the close. Weighing on the blue-chip index were corporate reports from Home Depot (HD) -- which suffered an earnings miss -- and Walmart (WMT), which initially surged after its first-quarter report before pivoting lower later in the day. Despite positive comments from U.S. officials and Fed Chair Powell, the S&P 500 finished in the red as well, while Nasdaq gave up gains in the final minutes of trading to snap its three-day win streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 24,206.86) lost 390.5 points, or 1.6% today. Just three index members finished higher, with Intel (INTC) in the lead on a 0.6% win, while Boeing (BA) dropped to the bottom of the 27 losers on a 3.7% plummet.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 2,922.94) shed 31 points for the day, or 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 9,185.10) ended 49.7 points, or 0.5%, lower.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 30.53) tacked on 1.2 points, or 4.2%.

5 Items on Our Radar Today

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) appears to have softened its stance on taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 outside of a hospital, after last month's warning that it can pose a risk of serious heart rhythm problems. This comes just one day after U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed he has been taking it daily for over a week to prevent infection. (CNBC) According to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, over 4.1 million U.S. homeowners are currently in forbearance as of May 10, making up 8.2% of all mortgages. This number is up from the 7.9% of homeowners in forbearance last week, though this is the smallest increase since March. (MarketWatch) The airline stock taking off as reservations rise. Why Guggenheim is backing away from this big broadcasting stock. One auto stock shaking off an earnings an revenue miss today.

Data courtesy of Trade-Alert

Oil Contracts Expire Higher; Gold Gets Boost on Economic Optimism

Contracting supply and improved demand gave oil futures another boost today, after the black gold explored both sides of the breakeven. June-dated crude, which expired at the end of today's session, added 68 cents, or 2.1%, to settle at $32.50 a barrel.

Gold futures recouped some of yesterday's losses, given a boost by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's apparent willingness to keep propping up the downtrodden U.S. economy. Gold for June delivery settled $11.20, or 0.7% higher to $1,734.40 an ounce.

