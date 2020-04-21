Markets
Dow Nosedives as Oil Collapse Continues

The Dow closed in the red, extending its losses from midday, following a second day of heavy losses for oil. Also weighing heavy for the blue-chip index is Boeing (BA) and Merck (MRK). Meanwhile, all eyes are on Washington, D.C., as the Senate managed to reach a deal for a $484 billion coronavirus relief package, aimed toward small businesses, testing, and hospitals. A vote is set for this evening, but needs to be unanimous to pass. The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq also finished in the red, with the former struggling against major levels of resistance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 23,018.88) fell 631.6 points, or 2.7% for the day. Travelers (TRV) was the only stock to scrape by with a close of breakeven, while MRK finished at the bottom with a 5.5% loss.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 2,736.56) dropped 86.6 points, or 3.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,263.23) fell 297.5 points, or 3.5% for the day.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 45.41) added 1.6 points, or 3.6%. 

Closing Indexes Summary April 21

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats April 21

Oil, Gold Close Lower 

Oil experienced a volatile day as May-dated crude rebounded from yesterday's odd and historic plunge. May-dated futures rose $47.64, to expire at $10.01 a barrel, while the most active June contract fell $8.86, or 43.4%, to settle at $11.57 per barrel.

Gold prices ended near a two-week low as the dollar strengthened, erasing yesterday's modest gains. Gold for June delivery fell $23.40, or 1.4%, to settle at $1,687.80 per ounce.

