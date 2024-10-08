Dow, Nasdaq Surge Triple Digits as Oil Cools

Oil prices are easing after an impressive multi-day surge amid escalating Middle East tensions, sending markets higher for the day. Wall Street's rebound was welcome after yesterday's finish in the red, with tech stocks leading the charge. Treasury yields also cooled from recent highs as investors look to the upcoming earnings deluge, which will begin with big banks at the end of the week.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Bank stock lands pre-earnings upgrade .

. 25 ETFs to Buy in October .

. Plus, 2 sinking China stocks; fresh name for this MidCap; and 3 weed stocks to watch.

5 Things to Know Today

Communities in Florida are bracing for Hurricane Milton, the second such storm to strike the state in a week, and one that is supposed to bring $175 billion in damages. (CNBC) Investors are still digesting U.S. trade deficit data, which showed an 11% drop in August. Historically, a weaker deficit gives gains to gross domestic product (GDP). (MarketWatch) China stocks pulling back on stimulus news. The newest name headed onto the S&P MidCap 400. Three weed stocks to eye before the election.

Oil Cools After Multi-Day Outperformance

After several days of notable gains, November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude eased from its recent highs. Crude fell $2.76, or 3.7%, to settle at $77.14 per barrel for the day.

At last check, gold futures are on pace for their worst daily percentage drop in over a month, as employment data lowered the possibility of a rate cut. Gold for December delivery is off 1.2% to trade at $2,635.60, at last glance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.