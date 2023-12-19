News & Insights

SPX

Dow, Nasdaq Stay Hot With 9-Straight Wins

December 19, 2023 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Wall Street's end-of-the-year rally is still going strong, with outperforming energy stocks taking their turn today to lift investor sentiment. The Dow and Nasdaq scored their ninth-straight wins, the former nabbing its fifth-straight record close thanks to a 252-point pop, while the S&P 500 moved closer to its Jan. 2022 record highs. Elsewhere, the 10-year Treasury yield dropped to its lowest level since July, after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept its negative interest rate unchanged. 

5 Things to Know Today

    1. After an over two-year wait the Social Security Administration once again has an official commissioner, former Maryland governor Martin O'Malley. (MarketWatch)
    2. Iceland's volcano eruption, which started late Monday, is still continuing, though it doesn't seem to be affecting air travel. (The New York Times)
    3. Airline stock flies into bearish trendline.
    4. Behind Amgen's stock's analyst praise
    5. Plug Power stock dimmed on downgrade. 

    Commodities Join in on the Fun

    Oil prices rose for the second day, amid attacks on shipping routes in the Red Sea. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery rose 97 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $73.44 a barrel.

    Gold prices are on the rise again. February-dated gold futures are up $12.40, or 0.6%, at $2,052.90 per ounce at last look.  

