Dow, Nasdaq Shed Triple Digits After Fed Comments

Wall Street slipped substantially Thursday, the Dow shedding 207 points as the post-election buzz continued to fade. The Nasdaq also lost triple digits as well, its third-straight loss, while the S&P 500 and small-cap Russell 2000 Index (RUT) both fell as well. Wall Street churned as investors weighed October's producer price index, but stocks turned to their session lows following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Specifically, Powell said in remarks for a speech to business leaders in Dallas that strong U.S. growth "is not sending signals that we need to be in a hurry to lower interest rates" and they have "the ability to approach our decision carefully.

Oil Moves Higher; Gold Prices Hit 2-Month Lows

Oil futures broke higher for a third-straight day. For the session, December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 27 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $68.70 a barrel.

Gold prices slumped to two-month lows, weighed down by a strong dollar. At last check, gold futures are 0.5% lower to trade at $2,572.90.

