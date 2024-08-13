Dow, Nasdaq Settle Over 400 Points Higher

Stocks extended their midday gains, with the Dow and Nasdaq both finishing over 400 points higher -- the latter for its fourth-straight daily win alongside the S&P 500. A softer-than-expected PPI reading gave the market a boost, though investors are looking ahead to tomorrow's highly anticipated CPI data for a clearer inflation picture. The Fed's rate cut timeline remains a hot topic, while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic blew off recession fears at a conference today.
Continue reading for more on today's market, including:
- Analysts bullish on Walmart stock before earnings.
- Everything traders need to know about stock splits.
- Plus, where sellers may emerge to manage risk; Chipotle's C-suite shakeup; and DELL extends rally.
5 Things to Know Today
- Plenty of companies lifted their earnings forecasts this quarter, with Eli Lilly (LLY) and Uber (UBER) among those with the largest increases. (MarketWatch)
- Ukraine is still advancing into Russia, seizing control of 74 settlements in the Kursk region. (Reuters)
- Economic data could pose a short-term risk for bulls.
- Chipotle CEO departs for role at Starbucks.
- Dell stock pops on Barclays upgrade.
Oil Prices Turn Lower
Oil prices snapped a five-day win streak as concerns of an attack on Israel by Iran faded. September-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.71, or 2.1%, to close at $78.35 a barrel.
Gold prices are hovering near their July all-time highs. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,507.50 per ounce.
