Dow, Nasdaq Log First Losses in 10 Days

All good things must come to an end. Wall Street's seemingly endless rally finally took a breather today, as stocks turned sharply lower in the afternoon. Both the Dow and Nasdaq snapped their nine-day win streaks with steep triple-digit losses, with the blue-chip index ending its run of record closes. The S&P 500 finished firmly in the red as well, but remains a chip shot from its all-time highs. Elsewhere, U.S. treasury yields are still dropping, following hopeful inflation data out of the U.K.

Options traders switching up sentiment on solar stock.

switching up sentiment on solar stock. Analyst sees M&A potential for Paramount next year.

for Paramount next year. Plus, NDX reshuffling analysis; LOW downgraded; and postal stocks in the red.

5 Things to Know Today

Is stock market sentiment shifting? VIX options trends says so. (Yahoo Finance)

The leader of Hamas is in Egypt, reportedly in talks for a truce in Gaza. (Reuters) Stocks removed from the Nasdaq-100 tend to fare well. Analyst pumps the brakes on Lowe's stock. Logistics sector dinged by FedEx guidance.

Oil Prices Jump for 3 Straight

Oil prices rose for the third-straight day amid amid attacks on shipping routes in the Red Sea. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery rose 28 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $74.22 a barrel.

Gold prices fell amid strength in the U.S. dollar. February-dated gold futures fell $4.40, or 0.21%, to settle at $2,047.70 per ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.