Dow, Nasdaq Log First Losses in 10 Days

All good things must come to an end. Wall Street's seemingly endless rally finally took a breather today, as stocks turned sharply lower in the afternoon. Both the Dow and Nasdaq snapped their nine-day win streaks with steep triple-digit losses, with the blue-chip index ending its run of record closes. The S&P 500 finished firmly in the red as well, but remains a chip shot from its all-time highs. Elsewhere, U.S. treasury yields are still dropping, following hopeful inflation data out of the U.K.
- Options traders switching up sentiment on solar stock.
- Analyst sees M&A potential for Paramount next year.
- Plus, NDX reshuffling analysis; LOW downgraded; and postal stocks in the red.
5 Things to Know Today
- Is stock market sentiment shifting? VIX options trends says so. (Yahoo Finance)
- The leader of Hamas is in Egypt, reportedly in talks for a truce in Gaza. (Reuters)
- Stocks removed from the Nasdaq-100 tend to fare well.
- Analyst pumps the brakes on Lowe's stock.
- Logistics sector dinged by FedEx guidance.
Oil Prices Jump for 3 Straight
Oil prices rose for the third-straight day amid amid attacks on shipping routes in the Red Sea. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery rose 28 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $74.22 a barrel.
Gold prices fell amid strength in the U.S. dollar. February-dated gold futures fell $4.40, or 0.21%, to settle at $2,047.70 per ounce.
