Dow, Nasdaq Bounce Back With Triple-Digit Wins

Stocks righted the ship today, with the Dow and Nasdaq each logging triple-digit gains as tech stocks pared some of last week's rotation-fueled losses. The latter snapped a three-day losing streak alongside the S&P 500, with both notching their best single-session gains since June 5. Joining the rebound was the small-cap Russell 2000 (RUT), logging a 1.7% pop, while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) registered its worst single-session decline since April 22.
Commodities Sluggish to Start New Week
Oil prices fell today, as demand concerns in China weigh. August-dated West Intermediate (WTI) crude shed 35 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $79.78 per barrel.
Gold prices were flat even as the U.S. dollar cooled off. August-dated gold futures dropped 0.1%, to settle at $2,395.70 an ounce for the day.
