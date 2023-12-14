News & Insights

Dow Nabs New Record with 5th-Straight Triple-Digit Pop

December 14, 2023 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Stocks continued their climb today, with all three major indexes notching their sixth-straight win thanks to the latest retail sales data. Bond yields took a tumble as investors cheered next year's potential rate cuts, with the 10-year Treasury yield breaching 4% for the first time since August. The Dow once again closed at all-time highs for a fifth-straight triple-digit pop, while all three major indexes shrugged off brief midday pivots into negative territory. 

  • Buffett buys up oil stock amid billion-dollar merger
  • How to navigate capital gains taxes as the year winds down. 
  • Plus, what's on deck next week; MRNA's latest rally; and what's weighing on ADBE.

Summary 1214

NYSE Nasdaq 1214

5 Things to Know Today

    1. U.S. agents seized $18 million worth of illegal e-cigarettes from the manufacturer behind Elf Bar, a popular vape brand amongst teens. (MarketWatch)
    2. Mortgage rates in the U.S. dropped below 7% for the first time since August. (Bloomberg)
    3. Lots more inflation data to unpack next week. 
    4. Moderna stock boosted by cancer vaccine trial data. 
    5. Software stock dinged by weak forecast

    Earnings 1214

    Sectors 1214

    Oil, Gold Sharply Higher

    Oil futures rose for the second straight day, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery adding $2.11, or 3%, to settle at $71.58 a barrel.

    Gold prices rose sharply as well, as a weakened U.S. dollar provided support for the safe-haven asset. February-dated gold futures climbed $47.60, or 2.4%, to settle at $2,044.90 an ounce -- the largest daily percentage gain since October. 

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

