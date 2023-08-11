Dow Nabs Fourth Weekly Win in Five Weeks

The Dow started, and now ended the week with triple digit pops, securing its fourth weekly win in the last five. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq spent time on both sides of the aisle today, but ultimately finished lower for the session and logged back-to-back weekly losses. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) secured its lowest close since Aug. 1, as inflation data continues to pile up.

5 Things to Know Today

There are no corporate earnings of note today

Oil Clocks Seventh Straight Weekly Win

Crude prices scored a seventh-straight weekly win, adding 0.5%, as global supplies continue to tighten. For the day, September-dated oil shed 37 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $83.19 per barrel.

Gold prices fell, dragged down by the rising dollar and bond yields. December-dated gold lost $2.30, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,946.60 an ounce. The safe-haven asset lost 1.5% for the week, its worst since June.

