In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Intel registers a 1.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 0.8%. Walmart is showing a gain of 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 0.8%, and Salesforce, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WMT, INTC

