Dow Movers: WMT, CRM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 8.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 0.7%. Walmart is showing a gain of 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 0.6%, and Intel, trading up 1.1% on the day.

