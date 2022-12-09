In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 9.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 1.3%. Walmart is showing a gain of 1.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.8%, and Dow, trading up 0.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WMT, BA

