In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Verizon Communications registers a 4.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.8%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is showing a gain of 0.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 1.7%, and Merck, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WBA, VZ

