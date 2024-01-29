In early trading on Monday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Visa registers a 4.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.2%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 13.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.0%, and Salesforce, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WBA, V

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.