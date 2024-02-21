Dow Movers: WBA, PG

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble registers a 9.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 3.3%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 17.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 2.0%, and Coca-Cola, trading up 0.5% on the day.

