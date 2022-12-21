In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 15.0%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 28.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.9%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 25.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.1%, and Dow, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WBA, NKE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.