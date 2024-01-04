In early trading on Thursday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Merck registers a 6.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 10.8%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 12.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 2.1%, and Verizon Communications trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WBA, MRK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.