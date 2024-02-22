In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce (CRM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 11.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 2.1%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 18.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications (VZ), trading down 1.9%, and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WBA, CRM

