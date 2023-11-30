In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 8.9%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 89.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.4%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 47.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 0.7%, and Walt Disney, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WBA, CRM

