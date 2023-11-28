In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 15.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 0.9%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 46.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 0.6%, and MMM, trading up 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WBA, BA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.