In early trading on Friday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, American Express registers a 4.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance trading down 0.7%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 20.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 0.2%, and Salesforce, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WBA, AXP

