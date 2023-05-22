Dow Movers: WBA, AMGN

In early trading on Monday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Amgen has lost about 13.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 3.4%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 19.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 2.9%, and Merck, trading up 1.1% on the day.

