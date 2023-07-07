News & Insights

Dow Movers: VZ, MMM

July 07, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Friday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, 3M Co has lost about 18.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 1.2%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 8.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 1.1%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 1.0% on the day.

