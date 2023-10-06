In early trading on Friday, shares of Honeywell International topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.5%. Year to date, Honeywell International has lost about 15.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 2.9%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 23.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 2.5%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: VZ, HON

